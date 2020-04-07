DOVER - Taylor Neil Mereider passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. Taylor was born July 6, 1988 in Newark, Delaware to John Mereider and Kelly Wilber Mereider.
He was a graduate of Polytech High School and the Welding/Fabrication program. He worked for Wilber Construction, then started "Olde World Stone" concrete business.
He joined the United States Army in 2009, SPC Mereider served as a Combat Engineer in the 42nd Clearance Company and was stationed in Bamberg, Germany. He served in Ghazni, Afghanistan, where his unit did route clearance.
For full obituary and letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 7, 2020