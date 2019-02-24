MAGNOLIA - Teresa Butcher passed away surrounded by those she loved at the Hospice Home in Milford, after a courageous battle with brain cancer. Ms. Butcher, the daughter of Earl Butcher and Gladys Catchings was born Oct. 14, 1963 in West Chester, Pa.
Through her love of travel and service to our country Teresa was able to see many places. She is a proud graduate of Austin High School in El Paso, Texas and attended West Chester University in Pa. Ms. Butcher proudly served in the United States Army. She had a passion for Michael Jackson's music. Teresa worked as a phlebotomist for Bay Health for several years; her most recent job was with Lab Corp.
Teresa joins in heavenly eternity her son, L.Cpl. Martell Daymore McInnis; her brother, Markus Catchings; and stepfather, Sherman Catchings.
She is survived by her father, Earl Butcher; mother, Gladys Catchings; siblings, Richard Butcher, Christopher, Chandler, Glenn, Markice, Kyle, Latrell and LaChey Catchings, Tillisha Tolson and Tyler Butcher; a special nephew, Samahj Tolson; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorial Service, Saturday, March 2, 2019, 11 a.m. at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 24, 2019