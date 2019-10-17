Guest Book View Sign Service Information Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown 212 North Broad Street Middletown , DE 19709 (302)-378-3410 Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown 212 North Broad Street Middletown , DE 19709 View Map Service 11:00 AM Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown 212 North Broad Street Middletown , DE 19709 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CLAYTON - Teresa Keeler was taken to heaven on Oct. 12, 2019, while surrounded by her family and friends. It was no surprise to her family that she passed away a hero saving three lives and giving her big beautiful heart away.

Teresa was born on Nov. 29, 1976, to Kimberly and Victor Keeler. She graduated from Padua Academy in Wilmington. Teresa gave birth to her only beautiful daughter Mariah Otero in 1993.

Teresa's number one priority was her family. She was dedicated, loyal, and loved her family very much, especially her daughter Mariah. Teresa was a hard worker, having two full-time jobs and maintaining her adorable house in Clayton always decorated for each season. Teresa loved being with friends and family and was the life of the party no matter where she went. People gravitated towards Teresa, with her petite stature and distinct raspy voice commanding the room. Teresa truly was loved by an abundance of people. She loved going to the beach each year and being the center of the annual family functions such as Christmas Eve, Fourth of July, Labor Day, and many more. Teresa also loved attending sporting events for her nieces and nephews, cheering them on from the stands.

Teresa is survived by her daughter, Mariah Otero; her mother, Kimberly Keeler and stepfather, Alvin Miller; her father, Victor Keeler and stepmother, Linda; her brother, Victor Keeler; her sister, Jennifer Bartsch and husband Doug; nephews, Ian Keeler and Tyler Bartsch; nieces, Jocelyn and Cassie Bartsch, and Isabella Keeler; her brother, Cody Keeler; her sister, Amber Keeler; and countless others who loved her and knew her as Teresa the Favorite.

Join us for a viewing to celebrate the life of Teresa on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 from 6 - 8 p.m. at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad Street Middletown, DE 19709. Service will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be private.

In lieu of Flowers donations may be made to ,

Visit





CLAYTON - Teresa Keeler was taken to heaven on Oct. 12, 2019, while surrounded by her family and friends. It was no surprise to her family that she passed away a hero saving three lives and giving her big beautiful heart away.Teresa was born on Nov. 29, 1976, to Kimberly and Victor Keeler. She graduated from Padua Academy in Wilmington. Teresa gave birth to her only beautiful daughter Mariah Otero in 1993.Teresa's number one priority was her family. She was dedicated, loyal, and loved her family very much, especially her daughter Mariah. Teresa was a hard worker, having two full-time jobs and maintaining her adorable house in Clayton always decorated for each season. Teresa loved being with friends and family and was the life of the party no matter where she went. People gravitated towards Teresa, with her petite stature and distinct raspy voice commanding the room. Teresa truly was loved by an abundance of people. She loved going to the beach each year and being the center of the annual family functions such as Christmas Eve, Fourth of July, Labor Day, and many more. Teresa also loved attending sporting events for her nieces and nephews, cheering them on from the stands.Teresa is survived by her daughter, Mariah Otero; her mother, Kimberly Keeler and stepfather, Alvin Miller; her father, Victor Keeler and stepmother, Linda; her brother, Victor Keeler; her sister, Jennifer Bartsch and husband Doug; nephews, Ian Keeler and Tyler Bartsch; nieces, Jocelyn and Cassie Bartsch, and Isabella Keeler; her brother, Cody Keeler; her sister, Amber Keeler; and countless others who loved her and knew her as Teresa the Favorite.Join us for a viewing to celebrate the life of Teresa on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 from 6 - 8 p.m. at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad Street Middletown, DE 19709. Service will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be private.In lieu of Flowers donations may be made to , https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=header-btn-donate-now Visit Daniels-Hutchison.com to send online condolences. Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close