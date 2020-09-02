Teresa L. Ward, 62
MILFORD - Teresa Lynn Ward passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, August 29, 2020.
Teresa was born in Dover and lived most of her life in Milford and the surrounding area.
She was currently working as a bookkeeper with the Law Offices of Patrick Scanlon, P.A. in Milford; prior to that she worked for many years as the office manager with Dr. Robert P. Marier, DDS at Marier and Associates.
Teresa loved being outdoors; she especially found solace in working in her yard, gardening, reading and relaxing in the sun. Even more so, Teresa enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren; and the time she spent with her dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Cecil Harris and Norma (Vertrees) Harris Hall.
Teresa is survived by her daughter, Summer McMenamin and husband Matthew of Wilmington; two grandchildren, J.J. Hitchens and Keeley McMenamin; two sisters, Sandra Parker of Dover and Loretta Lancaster of Texas; her dear friend, Gerald Adrian; as well as extended family and close friends.
A public visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 416 Federal Street, Milton, Del 19963. A funeral service will be held privately at 7 p.m.
All attendees must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing protocols set forth during the pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. Ann School, 2006 Shallcross Ave, Wilmington, DE 19806. Education was very important to her. Support for her grandchildren's school would make her happy.
Online condolences are welcome for the family at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com