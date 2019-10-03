DOVER - Terri Lee McGuire, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt went home to be with the Lord Sept. 30, 2019 after a long fought battle with cancer.
Terri was born on March 7, 1961 in Wilmington to the late Thayer Williams and Mary (McDowell) Sipple. She was raised in life by her step father, the late William Sipple. On Dec. 15, 1978, she married Mark McGuire her high school sweetheart and love of her life until the end. They raised four daughters, Christine, Tonya, Tiffiny, and Susan. Terri was employed by Pep Boys in Dover for over 25 years as the store manager. She enjoyed spending time with her husband, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and her brothers and sisters.
Terri was preceded in death by her father, Thayer Williams; her mother, Mary Sipple; and her step father, William Sipple.
She is survived by her husband, Mark McGuire; daughters, Christine McCray (Perry), Tonya Passero (Mike), Tiffiny McGuire, and Susan Wisniewski (Schuyler); her 11 grandchildren, and five great grandchildren; brothers, Kenny Sipple (Sharon), George McDowell (Peggy), Marty Williams (Lisa) and Scott Williams (Raeann); sisters, Maryann Sipple (Stan) and Trudy Quinones.
A memorial service will be held, 11 a.m., at Torbert Funeral Chapel, 1145 E. Lebanon Road, Dover on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Friends may call one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers the family asks contributions be made in Terri's honor to the Helen F. Graham Cancer Center of Wilmington, 13 Reads Way Ste # 203, c/o Development Office, New Castle, DE 19720.
Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 3, 2019