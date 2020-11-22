1/1
Terri Truitt Collins
Terri Truitt Collins, 71
SMYRNA - Terri Truitt Collins passed away peacefully at Cadia Healthcare Capital on November 15, 2020.
Terri was born in St. Vincent's Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida in 1949, the only child of the late James and Mary Truitt. She moved to Smyrna, Del. when she was a toddler.
After graduating from John Bassett Moore H.S. in 1967, she worked for Kent Construction as a purchasing agent. She later became a consultant for the Longaberger Basket Company.
Terri was involved in several groups and clubs over the years. Her passions were traveling, skiing and collecting antiques. Her and husband Butch were avid fans of the University of Delaware Blue Hens and Baltimore Ravens football teams.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Clarence "Butch" Collins III, of Smyrna.
She is survived by her son, Michael Pleasanton (Denise) of Downingtown, Pa.; two granddaughters, Laney Pleasanton and Sydney Pleasanton.
Private services will be held at the Delaware Veteran's Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her beloved Butch.
Memorial donations may be made through the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.
To sign the online guest book, visit www.matthewsbryson.com
Arrangements are by Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Smyrna.



Published in Delaware State News on Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
123 West Commerce Street
Smyrna, DE 19977
(302) 653-2900
