Terry A. Tombesi formerly of Dover passed away on April 26, 2019.
Terry was born on Jan. 21, 1947 in York, Pa. to Louis and Delores Tombesi. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1966 and served aboard the USS Alfred Cunningham (DD 752) as a Postal Clerk. He had 18 months of overseas duty. After serving three tours in Vietnam, he was honorably discharged in 1970.
He was a TV Reporter for WGAL in Lancaster, Pa. He was a previous owner of the Dover Newsstand in Dover, and a Talent Agent and Rock and Roll band manager of The Hubcaps.
He was predeceased by both his parents, Louis and Delores Tombesi; and his son, John Tombesi. He is survived by his wife, Janice; daughters, Gina Baumgartner (Jason), and Katherine and Allyson Tombesi; step-son, Scott Keefer (Veronica); and grandchildren, Benjamin, Eleanor, Jordan, Corban and Jasper.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Faries Funeral Chapel, located at 29 South Main Street in Smyrna.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Veterans United Outreach of Delaware, 1679 South State Street, lot 59, Dover, DE 19901.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.fariesfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on May 19, 2019