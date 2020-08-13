1/1
Terry C. Diehl
Terry C. Diehl
HARRINGTON - Terry C. Diehl passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Monday, August 10, 2020.
Terry was born March 10, 1952 to the late Claire and Evelyn Diehl. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam Vet and retired from Dover Volkswagen as a mechanic where he worked for several years.
Terry loved the outdoors and was known to be an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved and enjoyed being with his family.
Terry was preceeded in death by three brothers, one sister and two brother-in-laws.
He is survived by his wife, Christal Diehl; four sisters, Karen Gary, Linda Rash (James), Barbara Cullum, Sherry Gary (David); father and mother-in-law, Jim and Mary Voss; brother-in-laws, James, Jonathan, Andrew, and Kaden Voss; along with several nieces and nephews.
In consideration of protecting the family and friends health, public health guidelines enacted for the prevention of the spread of covid-19 virus, limitations on gatherings, physical distancing, use of hand sanitation and masks are in place and a private service and burial will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 for family only.
In lieu flowers, donations are welcome in Terry's name to Vietnam Vet Assoc., Vitas', or The American Cancer Society.
Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.traderfh.com



Published in Delaware State News on Aug. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Trader Funeral Home, Inc.
12 Lotus Street
Dover, DE 19901
(302) 734-4620
August 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Trader Funeral Home
