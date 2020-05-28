Terry Darnell Harris
MILFORD â€" Terry Darnell Harris passed away Monday May 18, 2020 at Bayhealth Sussex Campus.
A funeral will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. with a viewing two hours prior to service at Nehemiah 6:3 Faith Builderâ€™s Ministry Inc. Lincoln, Del.
Service are entrusted to McPherson Funeral Services, Inc., Camden.



Published in Delaware State News on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Viewing
11:00 AM
Nehemiah 6:3 Faith Builderâ€™s Ministry Inc.
MAY
29
Funeral
01:00 PM
Nehemiah 6:3 Faith Builderâ€™s Ministry Inc
