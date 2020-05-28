MILFORD â€" Terry Darnell Harris passed away Monday May 18, 2020 at Bayhealth Sussex Campus.
A funeral will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. with a viewing two hours prior to service at Nehemiah 6:3 Faith Builderâ€™s Ministry Inc. Lincoln, Del.
Service are entrusted to McPherson Funeral Services, Inc., Camden.
A funeral will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. with a viewing two hours prior to service at Nehemiah 6:3 Faith Builderâ€™s Ministry Inc. Lincoln, Del.
Service are entrusted to McPherson Funeral Services, Inc., Camden.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on May 28, 2020.