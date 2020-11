Thelma DaubThelma Daub passed away, Tuesday, November 10, 2020.She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Daub; and her son, Gerald L. Daub Sr.She is survived by her companion, Steven Bishop; three sons, Galen Daub (Camden), Allen Daub (Hartly), Lee Daub (Wilmington); two daughters, Karen Clark (Smyrna), Ruthann Daub (Colorado); four grandchildren, Gerald L. Daub Jr., Amber Daub, Frank Clark II, and Melissa Clark; and five great grandchildren.Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Camden.Online condolences may be sent to www.pippinfuneralhome.com