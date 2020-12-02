1/1
Thelma F. Fox
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thelma F. Fox, 93
DOVER - Thelma F. Fox passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Kent General Hospital.
Mrs. Fox was born March 11, 1927 in Leveret, Massachusetts to the late Francis Parsons and Leona White Parsons.
She had worked as a seamstress for Simons Bridal Shop as well as a general worker for Davis & Butler Wholesale. Mrs. Fox was a member of the Harvest Years Senior Center and had been on the Board of Directors as well as past President of the Ladies of the Elks, she was also a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. She enjoyed traveling with her husband which included trips to Nashville, Las Vegas, Alaska, Hawaii, and Bermuda. And treasured the times she spent with family and friends. She was also very talented doing arts and crafts.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Fox; son, Wayne Fox; and son-in-law, Richard Reynolds.
She is survived by her son, Kevin Fox and his wife Dawn of Clayton; daughter-in-law, Darlene Fox of Dover; daughter, Patricia Reynolds of Felton; sister, Vera Parsons Woods of Winchendon, Mass.; seven grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be at Sharon Hills Memorial Park, Dover.
In lieu of flower's the family suggests contributions be made to Harvest Years Senior Center, 30 South St., Camden, DE 19934.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Torbert Funeral Chapels
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Torbert Funeral Chapels
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Torbert Funeral Chapels
1145 Lebanon Road
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 734-3341
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved