Thelma F. Fox, 93
DOVER - Thelma F. Fox passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Kent General Hospital.
Mrs. Fox was born March 11, 1927 in Leveret, Massachusetts to the late Francis Parsons and Leona White Parsons.
She had worked as a seamstress for Simons Bridal Shop as well as a general worker for Davis & Butler Wholesale. Mrs. Fox was a member of the Harvest Years Senior Center and had been on the Board of Directors as well as past President of the Ladies of the Elks, she was also a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. She enjoyed traveling with her husband which included trips to Nashville, Las Vegas, Alaska, Hawaii, and Bermuda. And treasured the times she spent with family and friends. She was also very talented doing arts and crafts.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Fox; son, Wayne Fox; and son-in-law, Richard Reynolds.
She is survived by her son, Kevin Fox and his wife Dawn of Clayton; daughter-in-law, Darlene Fox of Dover; daughter, Patricia Reynolds of Felton; sister, Vera Parsons Woods of Winchendon, Mass.; seven grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be at Sharon Hills Memorial Park, Dover.
In lieu of flower's the family suggests contributions be made to Harvest Years Senior Center, 30 South St., Camden, DE 19934.
