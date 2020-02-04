Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thelma Hopkins. View Sign Service Information Short Funeral Services 416 Federal Street Milton , DE 19968 (302)-684-8521 Send Flowers Obituary

MILTON – Thelma Hopkins passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Beebe Healthcare.

Thelma was born in Milton, daughter of the late Charles and Virginia (Martin) Moore.

Thelma started her working career at the Milton Theatre then went on to work at the Garment Factory in Milton. She was a waitress at Café on the Green and retired after 15 years with Norma's Sub Shop. She enjoyed cooking and shopping when she wasn't chauffeuring her grandkids around. You could always find Thelma and Bill Sr. attending local sporting events and see them on the sidelines during go-kart season or their weekly trip to the slots. She was a lifetime member of Coolspring Presbyterian Church.

In addition to her parents, Thelma was preceded in death by a grandson, Cody Hopkins; and four siblings, Harry Moore, Elsie Moore, Billy Moore and Bobby Moore.

She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, William G. Hopkins, Sr.; one son, William G. Hopkins, Jr., and wife Lori; one daughter, Connie Heck and husband Michael; four grandchildren, Corey White (Matt), Caitlin Hopkins (Mike Moore), Payton Heck and Hunter Heck; two great grandsons, Beau and Jack; four siblings, Richard Moore, Dorothy Palacio, Linda Palacio, and George "Buddy" Moore; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 416 Federal Street, Milton, where a time of visitation for family and friends will be held Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 1 p.m. Burial will be immediately following at Odd Fellows Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Thelma's memory to Beebe Medical Foundation, 902 Savannah Rd., Lewes, DE 19958.





