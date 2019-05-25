Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Milford Church of the Nazarene Send Flowers Obituary

MILFORD - Thelma M. Dutton passed away on May 17, 2019 at home.

Mrs. Dutton loved her husband dearly and enjoyed spending time with her children, her grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She attended the Milford Church of the Nazarene, and enjoyed spending time with her friends at the Milford Senior Center. Mrs. Dutton enjoyed shopping, going to yard sales, shopping, crocheting and shopping.

Mrs. Dutton is survived by her husband of 66 years, Harvey S. Dutton; four children, Sharon J. Price, Harvey W. Dutton, Steven C. Dutton and his wife Denise, and Traci D. Hurd and her husband Bryan; three siblings, Joseph Campbell, Charles Campbell, and Helen Pase; and nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday May, 26 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Milford Church of the Nazarene, all are welcome.





Published in NewsZapDE on May 25, 2019

