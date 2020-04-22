Guest Book View Sign Service Information Melvin Funeral Home 15522 South Dupont Highway Harrington , DE 19952 (302)-398-3884 Send Flowers Obituary

Thelma M. Romesburg passed away at Greenwood Country Rest Home with her daughter by her side on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Due to the current situation, other family members could not be present.

Thelma was predeceased by her husband, Arthur Raymond "Art"/"Wimp" Romesburg; along with her parents, Hal and Dolly Miller; brother, Carl Miller (Minnie); and sister, Ruth Miller.

Thelma is survived by her son, Daniel R. Romesburg and wife Cynthia Romesburg; daughter, Debra K. Eason and her companion Jim Cain; grandchildren, William Eric Eason and his wife Rachel Eason, Ashley Eason and her fiancé Shawn Wallace and Luke Romesburg; great grandchildren, William Eric Eason, Jr., Chase Eason, Greyson Eason and Colton Eason, Madeline and Emelia.

Thelma grew up in PA and graduated from Saxton Liberty High School prior to meeting Art. Art was enlisted in the USAF and they traveled the world together. She worked many years in Dover as a bookkeeper/secretary for Tudor Electric. Moving back to PA they opened Little Valley Acres, a convenience store/gas station in Saxton (Little Valley), PA. Later they returned to DE to retire. Thelma was a very hard worker, serving her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren still having the work ethic of a hard-working farm girl. In her younger days she crocheted many doilies and afghans, made quilts and later in life could be seen on any given Spring or Summer day outside weeding around bushes and flowers. Thelma was a member of the Eastern Star in PA.

Due to the recommendations by the CDC and the State of Delaware concerning gatherings, the family will be holding a private gathering at their discretion. Burial will be private in Broad Top, PA.

Condolences are encouraged to be sent to

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the charity of your choosing.

Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc, Harrington.





