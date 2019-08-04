Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theodore Allan "T.A." Fleetwood. View Sign Service Information Short Funeral Services Inc 609 E Market St Georgetown , DE 19947 (302)-856-6884 Send Flowers Obituary

GEORGETOWN - Theodore "T.A." Allan Fleetwood passed away peacefully at Beebe hospital on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

T.A. was born to his late parents, Dallas Allan Fleetwood and Helen Lowe Fleetwood on Aug. 15, 1946. He graduated from Georgetown High School in 1964. He received a Bachelor's Degree from Bridgewater College in Harrisonburg, Va. He taught school in Rappahannock County Virginia and earned his Master's Degree from the University of Virginia.

T.A. returned to Delaware in 1978 to take an assistant principal job at Georgetown Elementary School. He served as a principle at North Georgetown Elementary, Frankford Elementary, Georgetown Elementary, as well as the Richard Allan School and retired as the principal of Georgetown Elementary. T.A. loved his students, staff, and parents, and was devoted to taking care of them. In 1980 he married Martha Montgomery Shockley.

His hobbies were playing golf at the former Sussex Pines Country Club, travelling, watching football, especially the Indianapolis Colts, and baseball, watching the Phillies. He also loved watching Standardbred horse racing with his dad. He formed a stable with Woody Long, named Fleetwoody Stables. T.A. took pride in their horse, Lar, who won many races at Harrington and Dover. He loved horses, dogs, cats, and all animals. He loved volunteering with Martha at the Robin Hood Thrift Shop and helping people who visited the shop. He really enjoyed meeting with his many friends at the Sussex Pines Country Club, now Mulligan's Pointe. His greatest regret was not having served in the military.

T.A. is survived by his wife of 38 years, Martha Fleetwood; his son, Todd and his wife Catt, and their children Jack, Ender and Jayna of Wake Forest, N.C.; his stepson, Jeffrey Shockley and his wife Christine and their children, Kyle and Claire of Cumming, Ga.; his sister, Patsy Tingle and her husband Phillip of Laurel; sister, Kathy Brittingham and her husband Mike of Lincoln; brother-in-law, Rodger Montgomery and his wife Terry; and sister-in-law, Cindy Montgomery; and his nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2 pm in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market St., Georgetown, DE 19947, where friends may call after 12 noon. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery in Georgetown.

In lieu of flowers, donations in T.A.'s memory can be made to: Brandywine Valley S.P.C.A., 22918 DuPont Blvd., Georgetown, DE 19947.





