Theodore F. Barclay (1959 - 2019)
Dover - Theodore F. Barclay, Jr. passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.
Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at New Hope Pentecostal Church, 2020 Sharon Hill Rd., Dover, DE 19901 with visitation one hour prior to the service. Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com Funeral services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.


Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 19, 2019
