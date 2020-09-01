Theodore K. 'Kenny'
Rementer, 75
GEORGETOWN - Theodore K. "Kenny" Rementer passed away at Bayhealth Sussex Campus on Saturday, August 29, 2020. He was born on April 22, 1945 in Lewes to the late Roland J. and Esther (nee Rollins) Rementer.
For the past 43 years, Kenny worked for Delaware Electric Cooperative. He was the 1964 Conference Champion Wrestler, participated in 14 years of the Blue-Gold All Star Football games and was a member of the Peninsula Bluegrass Association.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded by a brother, James Rementer.
Kenny is survived by his wife of 34 years, Diane (nee Thompson) Rementer; his daughter, Katrina Swain and her husband, Brock; two siblings, Steve Rementer and Mary Lou Sturgeon; and two grandchildren, Justin and Jordan Leager.
Funeral Services will be held in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market St., Georgetown on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. A time of visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will be at Cokesbury Church, Georgetown. All in attendance must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing and gathering protocols.
