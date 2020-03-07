VIOLA - Theodore T. Schaum, Sr. "Ted" passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at home. Mr. Schaum was born Sept. 3, 1938 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late Theodore Schaum and Jean Donahue Schaum.
He was the owner and operator along with his brother Charles "Chuck" of Auto Body by Schaum in Bensalem, Pa. Mr. Schaum was an avid street rod enthusiast and loved building them. He also loved drag racing and was a member of the Time Traveler's Street Rod Club.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Freiheit Schaum; his children, Theodore, Jr., Charles and Terry Schaum Chrislip; and brother, Charles Schaum.
He is survived by daughter, Tracy Scott and her husband Paul of Dover; son-in-law, Bill Chrislip of Clayton; grandchildren, Brent and his wife Ashley, Danica and William; great grandson Ethan Thomas.
Memorial services will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call from 12-2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Delaware Hospice, 911 S. DuPont Highway, Dover, DE 19901.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 7, 2020