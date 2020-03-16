MILFORD - Theodore T. Yerkes (Ted) passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Milford Center. Ted was born in Milford the son of the late Robert H. and Eleanor (Moore) Yerkes. He began his career as a salesman at the Milford Chronicle. He also worked for many years for Boulevard Electric, Economy Auto, and Chick's of Harrington. After his retirement, Ted worked as a parts runner for I.G. Burton in Milford for several years. Ted was a life member of Houston Fire Company and had just received his 60-year award and was still active upon his death. As well as serving on numerous committees, he held the position of President, Secretary, Treasurer and Fire Police.
Ted also served with the Delaware National Guard for 31 years before retiring as First Sergeant. He was active with the Milford Little League with his sons years ago. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren and enjoyed attending their sporting events and Little League games. Ted also enjoyed taking rides with his wife, especially through Amish Country in Lancaster, PA. and enjoyed putting puzzles together.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Janet (Mills) Yerkes; three sons, Townsend Yerkes (Rochelle), Duane Yerkes (Crystal), and Lloyd Yerkes (Karen); three grandchildren, Tyler Yerkes, Brandon Yerkes (Tara), and Lauren Lowery (Taylor); three great grandchildren, Brice Yerkes, Briggs Yerkes and Baby Lowery; and his brothers and sisters, Robert Yerkes (Janice), John Yerkes (Cheryl), Ruth Farley (Bob), Helena Van Vorst, Laura Marvel (Kenny), and Bill Yerkes (Janet).
A viewing will be held from 12 – 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 22 at the Houston Fire Company Memorial Hall, 143 Broad Street, Houston where funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. followed by firefighters' honors.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to the Houston Fire Company, P.O. Box 122, Houston, DE 19954.
Arr. by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 16, 2020