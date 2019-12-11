Dover - Theresa E. Williams passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 26, 2019. Born in Pisgah, Maryland on July 22, 1956 to the late Vincent King and Shirley Bowie.
Theresa is survived by her mother Shirley Bowie of Gaithersburg, Md.; her husband, Kim Williams of Dover; her children, Roy (Stephanie) Proctor, Michelle (Jarmar) Wright, Nicole A. Wright, Deanna Wright, and Marion Wright Jr. all of Dover; her grandchildren, Kam'Ron McCutchen, Marcus Proctor, Jaymere McCuthchen, Nasir Benson; and god-granddaughter, Kira Guinn; mother-in-law, Mildred Casley of Florence, S.C.
Theresa held many jobs including Dunkin Donuts, McDonald's, Dover Downs, and was most recently employed with Aramark's Chick-fil-A eatery on the Delaware State University Campus. She also leaves a large number of friends, coworkers, and extended family members to cherish her memory.
Funeral services will be on Dec. 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 410 Fulton St. Dover with a visitation being held from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Barratt's Chapel Frederica.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 11, 2019