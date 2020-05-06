SMYRNA - Thomas C. Cadmus Sr. passed away on Saturday April 25, 2020 due to complications from surgery.
He was born in Dover on Sept. 3, 1959. Tom retired from International Boilermakers, Local #13 after 28 years.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Jerri; a son, Robert; a daughter, Amy; two grandchildren, Ava and Liam; mother, Patsy (Donald) Caron; brothers, Paul (Joan), Dennis (Joyce), and Eric (Jin); sisters, Susan and Rebecca (Joe); sister-in-law, Barbara (Brian) Schaffer; brother-in-law, Mark Tharp; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Cadmus Sr.; a son, Thomas Cadmus Jr.; mother-in-law, Virginia Daniels (Ralph); father-in-law, Levi Tharp (Lucille); and two nephews, Levi Wall and Luke Yetter.
Thomas enjoyed building his barn on his property in VA; planting his crops, riding his tractors, woodworking with his sawmill, and Donald Trump.
Services will be private.
Instead of flowers, donations may be made to Jefferson Office of Institutional Advancement, 125 S. 9th Street, Suite 600, Philadelphia, PA 19107.
Published in NewsZapDE on May 6, 2020.