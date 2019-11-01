Thomas C. Townsley Sr., passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at home in Rising Sun, Md.
He was born on June 7, 1947 in Havre de Grace, Md. to Clifford and Ruth (Keesee) Townsley. He joined the United States Marine Corps in 1966 and proudly served. He lived and worked in Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware as a maintenance and home improvement professional. Even after retirement, he stayed busy continuously working on projects. He enjoyed woodworking, watching baseball and football and spending time with family. He was the Baltimore Ravens and Orioles number one fan and was rarely seen without his favorite hat showcasing his pride. Above all else, family was number one. His love for his children and grandchildren went unmatched.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Ruth Townsley, and one sister, Joan Townsley.
He is survived by two sons; Kenneth (Andrea) Townsley of Fla., Thomas (Bri) Townsley II of Del.; eight grandchildren; Tyler, Kayla, Liam, Miranda, Ruby, Lincoln, Abel and Tabitha; a sister Jean Berg of Md.; wife and friend, Linda Townsley, of Del., and numerous nephews, nieces and friends.
Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home, 123 W. Commerce St., Smyrna, DE 19977, where family and friends may call from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Interment will be held at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, DE 19966 beginning at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his honor to The (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate) or The Cancer Support Community (https://cancersupportdelaware.org/contribute/).
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.matthewsbryson.com
Arrangements are by Matthews–Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Smyrna, DE.
Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 1, 2019