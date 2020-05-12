GEORGETOWN - Thomas E. Banks, loving husband and father, went to be with his Lord & Savior Jesus Christ, on Friday, May 8, 2020 while at home with family by his side.
Tom "aka Peanut" was born and raised in Ocean View, Del. to the late Ruley C. and Birdine E. Banks and attended Lord Baltimore High School. While in school, he was an active participant in the selection of school colors and the renaming to Indian River High School, graduating in the class of 1969. Thomas retired as a Manager with Suburban Propane, loved to do wood working, and yard work, referred to himself as a "yard surgeon" and could frequently be seen cutting grass and tending to the yard. All friends of Tom knew him as kind, loving and a humble servant of God.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Harry G. and Richard C. Banks.
Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Mary; son, Tommy Jr.; daughter-in-law, Samantha; grandchildren, Thomas and Alexis Banks; and sister, Ruline Reitsma. Graveside Services will be held at Asbury Cemetery, 16058 County Seat Highway, Georgetown on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 1 p.m. Non family members may attend the graveside service by parking in the church parking lot and remaining in or near your car and practicing social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to: Asbury Methodist Church Cemetery c/o Marcia B. Anderson, 14873 Baker Mill Rd., Seaford, DE. 19973.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Services, Georgetown. Online condolences to the family may be submitted to www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com
Tom "aka Peanut" was born and raised in Ocean View, Del. to the late Ruley C. and Birdine E. Banks and attended Lord Baltimore High School. While in school, he was an active participant in the selection of school colors and the renaming to Indian River High School, graduating in the class of 1969. Thomas retired as a Manager with Suburban Propane, loved to do wood working, and yard work, referred to himself as a "yard surgeon" and could frequently be seen cutting grass and tending to the yard. All friends of Tom knew him as kind, loving and a humble servant of God.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Harry G. and Richard C. Banks.
Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Mary; son, Tommy Jr.; daughter-in-law, Samantha; grandchildren, Thomas and Alexis Banks; and sister, Ruline Reitsma. Graveside Services will be held at Asbury Cemetery, 16058 County Seat Highway, Georgetown on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 1 p.m. Non family members may attend the graveside service by parking in the church parking lot and remaining in or near your car and practicing social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to: Asbury Methodist Church Cemetery c/o Marcia B. Anderson, 14873 Baker Mill Rd., Seaford, DE. 19973.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Services, Georgetown. Online condolences to the family may be submitted to www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapDE on May 12, 2020.