Thomas E. Corso
1930 - 2020
Thomas E. Corso passed away on Tuesday, May 19 at Bayhealth Hospital in Dover. He was the son of the late Thomas W. and Tomasina Corso.
Tom was born in Philadelphia on June 6, 1930. He graduated from LaSalle University and worked as a CPA for many years. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Stephen T. and Matthew F. Corso. He is survived by his sister, Josephine Glielmi of Barrington, N.J.; four nieces and seven nephews.
Burial will be private. Donations in his memory can be sent to St. Polycarp Church, 55 Ransom Lane, Smyrna, DE 19977.


Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 19, 2020.
