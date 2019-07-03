Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Calling hours 10:00 AM Trinity United Methodist Church 302 Church Lane Goldsboro , MD View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Trinity United Methodist Church 302 Church Lane Goldsboro , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GOLDSBORO - Thomas Edward (T. Edward) Schaube passed away on Monday July 1, 2019. The Lord called him home softly and tenderly like in his favorite song from the Methodist hymnal. Tom was born in Trenton, N.J. on Jan. 18, 1941 to the late Carvil G. Schaube of Goldsboro and Maryanna Wyatt Schaube of Denton.

In 1945 at age 4, Tom went to live with his grandmother Alberta Milby Schaube in Goldsboro to keep her company after her youngest son, Charles Hall Schaube, was killed in action in WWII.

He graduated from Goldsboro Elementary in 1953 and in 1960 graduated from the very first graduating class of North Caroline High School in Denton.

An avid pool player when he was a teen (age 14-18), Tom boasted having played some 15,000 games.

In 1962, he graduated from the Salisbury Barber School and worked at Buck's Barber Shop in Dover afterward.

In 1963 he was drafted into the U.S. Army and was stationed in the Panama Canal until 1965. When he returned home in '65, he worked at the Dover AFB Barber Shop until 1966 when he then started his own barber shop in Goldsboro, which continued until 1971 when he graduated from Chesapeake College with an AA in Business. Tom then graduated from Delaware State University with a BS in Business in 1988.

He worked for the State of Maryland in the Department of Taxation and Assessment for 25 years and retired from there in 1995.

Tom was a proud member of the American Legion, Post 29 in Denton for 38 years, the Greensboro Lions Club for 43 years, receiving the prestigious Melvin Jones Fellowship Award for dedicated humanitarian services from Lions Club International, Trinity United Methodist Church in Goldsboro for 66 years, President of the Methodist Men in Goldsboro in the early 1980's, and also served as Mayor of Goldsboro for nine years from 1995 – 2006.

He is survived by his loving wife of almost 35 years, Judith E. Way Schaube, along with her four children John I. Way, Jr. and his wife Loretta from Camden, Lizzy Way Cosentino and her husband Paul from Royal Palm Beach, Fla., Karen Way from Ayer, Mass., and Amy Way Mullen and her husband Norman from Felton. Tom had six grandchildren, John Alexander Way (John), Marc Anthony and Matthew Phillip Arrazola (Lizzy) and Sarah Elaine, Abbey Renee, and Grace Anna Mullen (Amy) that meant the world to him and were the light of his life. He was the best Pop Pop anyone could ask for. He shared his love of nature with them, having them help every spring with the new baby chickens and introduced them to the Adkins Arboretum in Ridgely, Md. where they took classes and attended events. He read for countless hours to them when they were little and reveled in their love.

He is also survived by his siblings, Charles J. Schaub and his wife Debbie, along with their children, Justin and Jordan Schaub and his sister Suzie Stehle and her husband George Keller, along with Suzie's children Grant Brumback and his wife Tulay and Paul Stehle and his wife Robin. Tom had two grandnieces, Cora Schaub (Justin), Sophia Schaub (Jordan); and two grandnephews, Roman and Stone Stehle (Paul).

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 302 Church Lane, Goldsboro, Md., where friends may call after 10 a.m. Burial will be in Greensboro Cemetery, Greensboro, Md.

If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Trinity United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 153, Goldsboro, MD 21636.

Online condolences may be sent to





