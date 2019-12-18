DOVER - Thomas F. Bernard passed away on Dec. 13, 2019 at home.
Mr. Bernard is retired from Playtex. He was an E-16 radio operator in the communications unit of the National Guard. He was pastor at House of Prayer in Felton and Dover, which he helped found in 1971 with his brother, Joe.
Mr. Bernard is survived by his wife, Julieta; his daughter, Rebecca Jean Hopkins, of Dover; his brother, Joseph B. Bernard, Jr. and his wife, Cathy, of Felton; four step children: Leocadio V. Isip, Jr. of the Phillippines, Nancy Gilmore of Rochester, N.Y., Jose Mari V. Isip of the Phillippines and Bonnavie V. Isip of the Phillippines; and two grandchildren, Autumn and Tyler Metzner. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert James Bernard and a sister, Esther Desmond.
A funeral service will be 6:00 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at the Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming, DE 19934 where there will be a viewing from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Friday. Burial will be private.
Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 18, 2019