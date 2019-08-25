Hartly - Thomas Frederick Hutson passed away peacefully, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Tom was born March 2, 1952, in Milford to the late, Frederick and Margaret Ann (Hutson) Larrimore. He worked in the maintenance department for the Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill in Smyrna for over 15 years. In his free time, Tom enjoyed pony racing, hunting, and spending time with his family and friends.
Tom is survived by his wife of 16 years, Loretta D. (Taraila) Hutson; his sons, Jeremy Schultz, Jonathan Hutson and Thomas Hutson; two brothers, Jim Hutson and Kenny Knotts; his sister, Maryellen Hoffner; granddaughters, Samantha P. Schultz, Madison E. Schultz, Kalia Hutson, and Reagan Hutson; his grandson, Kyle Hutson; nephews, Curt Hoffner, David Hoffner, and Jimmy Hutson; and nieces, Lisa Hutson, and Emma Smith.
A Memorial Service will be held 4 p.m., Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming; where family and friends may gather one hour before.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First State Animal Center and SPCA, 32 Shelter Circle, Camden, DE 19934
