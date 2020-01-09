Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas G. Stone. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Thomas G. Stone, Jr. of Dover passed away, Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Kent General Hospital. He was 73.

Mr. Stone was born August 29, 1946 in Pottsville, Pennsylvania to the late Thomas G. Stone, Sr. and Ann Sutich Stone.

He enlisted in the United States Air Force right after graduating high school and retired after 24 years in 1991 as Superintendent of Air Freight in the 436 Aerial Port Squadron at Dover Air Force Base. He was a proud veteran who served his nation during the Vietnam War and Operation Desert Shield. During Mr. Stone's military career, he was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, AF Commendation Medal, AF Outstanding Unit Award with Valor, and the National Defense Service Medal. After his military career he continued to serve his country and worked 10 years civil service at DAFB as an airport air transportation specialist. Mr. Stone owned and restored Studebaker cars and was a member of the Studebaker Club. He enjoyed cruising the junk yards, karaoke, fishing, and spending time with companion, family, and friends. Mr. Stone or also known as "Doc" or "Stoney" was always known to be the life of any party.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Kayoko Nakashita Stone in 1997.

He is survived by his sons, Daniel Stone and Eugene Stone and his wife Danielle all of Dover; brothers, Richard Stone of Carbora, Pa., Jim Stone and his wife Mary Lou of Combola, Pa. and David Stone and his wife of Tamaqua, Pa.; sister, Mary Stone of Port Carbon, Pa.; grandson, Mike Gregory, and his companion of several years, Virginia "Ginny" Behan.

Services will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to The , P.O. Box 758589 Topeka, KS 66675-8589.

Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at





DOVER - Thomas G. Stone, Jr. of Dover passed away, Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Kent General Hospital. He was 73.Mr. Stone was born August 29, 1946 in Pottsville, Pennsylvania to the late Thomas G. Stone, Sr. and Ann Sutich Stone.He enlisted in the United States Air Force right after graduating high school and retired after 24 years in 1991 as Superintendent of Air Freight in the 436 Aerial Port Squadron at Dover Air Force Base. He was a proud veteran who served his nation during the Vietnam War and Operation Desert Shield. During Mr. Stone's military career, he was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, AF Commendation Medal, AF Outstanding Unit Award with Valor, and the National Defense Service Medal. After his military career he continued to serve his country and worked 10 years civil service at DAFB as an airport air transportation specialist. Mr. Stone owned and restored Studebaker cars and was a member of the Studebaker Club. He enjoyed cruising the junk yards, karaoke, fishing, and spending time with companion, family, and friends. Mr. Stone or also known as "Doc" or "Stoney" was always known to be the life of any party.In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Kayoko Nakashita Stone in 1997.He is survived by his sons, Daniel Stone and Eugene Stone and his wife Danielle all of Dover; brothers, Richard Stone of Carbora, Pa., Jim Stone and his wife Mary Lou of Combola, Pa. and David Stone and his wife of Tamaqua, Pa.; sister, Mary Stone of Port Carbon, Pa.; grandson, Mike Gregory, and his companion of several years, Virginia "Ginny" Behan.Services will be at a later date.In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to The , P.O. Box 758589 Topeka, KS 66675-8589.Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.