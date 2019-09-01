Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas H. Cleaver. View Sign Service Information Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown 212 North Broad Street Middletown , DE 19709 (302)-378-3410 Send Flowers Obituary

CLAYTON - Thomas H. Cleaver passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones.

Tom was born to Alfred and Ella Cleaver of Kirkwood, on January 14, 1948. He was the fourth of eleven children. Little did he know his sweetheart and love of his life, Dorothy, would briefly share their hospital nursery upon her arrival into the world a few days later. Despite their early introduction, the two weren't formally introduced until many years and a fateful stenography class in high school. High school sweethearts, the two were married in December 1967.

Tom attended a semester at the University of Delaware before being called to enlist in the Air Force in the spring of 1967. He was proud of his time in the service and found himself stationed in Mississippi, Pennsylvania and Alaska. In the spring of 1971, Tom was honorably discharged and returned home to settle in Middletown DE. He worked at the Westvaco Corporation in Newark, DE, beginning in 1971 until his department was shuttered in 1999. He worked briefly for the Eagle Group in Clayton following his release from Westvaco. Tom enjoyed gardening and raising livestock, including chickens, ducks, geese, pea fowl, turkeys, pigs and even a goat here or there. When his children were young, he could always be found hosting a petting zoo at the spring fair, held annually at the elementary school.

Together with his wife of 51 years, Dorothy, they raised 4 children, Vincent of Clayton, Cliff (Lynn) of Bear, DE, Gayle (Jeff) of Townsend and Nancy (Gordon) of Bear. They were blessed with 3 beautiful granddaughters, Megan, Molly and Heather.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Richard and Alfred Jr (Buddy), and one sister, Mary.

Tom is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren, along with three brothers, Jim and Ken, and Roger, four sisters, Sara, Lenny, Irene and Moya. Tom was blessed with numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown. The service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment with military honors will follow in the Hickory Grove Cemetery.





CLAYTON - Thomas H. Cleaver passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones.Tom was born to Alfred and Ella Cleaver of Kirkwood, on January 14, 1948. He was the fourth of eleven children. Little did he know his sweetheart and love of his life, Dorothy, would briefly share their hospital nursery upon her arrival into the world a few days later. Despite their early introduction, the two weren't formally introduced until many years and a fateful stenography class in high school. High school sweethearts, the two were married in December 1967.Tom attended a semester at the University of Delaware before being called to enlist in the Air Force in the spring of 1967. He was proud of his time in the service and found himself stationed in Mississippi, Pennsylvania and Alaska. In the spring of 1971, Tom was honorably discharged and returned home to settle in Middletown DE. He worked at the Westvaco Corporation in Newark, DE, beginning in 1971 until his department was shuttered in 1999. He worked briefly for the Eagle Group in Clayton following his release from Westvaco. Tom enjoyed gardening and raising livestock, including chickens, ducks, geese, pea fowl, turkeys, pigs and even a goat here or there. When his children were young, he could always be found hosting a petting zoo at the spring fair, held annually at the elementary school.Together with his wife of 51 years, Dorothy, they raised 4 children, Vincent of Clayton, Cliff (Lynn) of Bear, DE, Gayle (Jeff) of Townsend and Nancy (Gordon) of Bear. They were blessed with 3 beautiful granddaughters, Megan, Molly and Heather.He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Richard and Alfred Jr (Buddy), and one sister, Mary.Tom is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren, along with three brothers, Jim and Ken, and Roger, four sisters, Sara, Lenny, Irene and Moya. Tom was blessed with numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.A viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown. The service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment with military honors will follow in the Hickory Grove Cemetery. Published in NewsZapDE on Sept. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close