Thomas Henry Atkinson
CLAYTON - On July 21, 2020 Thomas Henry Atkinson peacefully passed away in his home.
Born December 30, 1933, in Newark, Delaware to the late Thomas H. Atkinson, and Ica D. McGee Atkinson.
Although Thomas was not a man of many words, he touched the hearts of those around him. He greatly enjoyed crafting handmade items out of wood that he got from the family farm. Each item Tom created was uniquely designed for a member of the family. Tom enjoyed spending his free time with his family celebrating holidays, birthdays, or just quality time together. Tom loved to attend antique shows and to help fix any type of broken-down machinery, specializing in tractor repair. Throughout his life he was his father's right-hand man on the family dairy and grain farm. With the help of his late brother Richard, the two succeeded in rebuilding a sawmill together.
In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his brothers, James R. Atkinson, and Richard H. Atkinson; and sister in law, Elaine Hall Atkinson.
He is survived by his brother, Herbert T. Atkinson and his wife Janet; sister, Betsy A. Segars, and husband Steve. Tom's loved ones also include nephews Scott, Dan, Herb, Bill; and niece, Stephanie. Tom's love also extends to his great nieces and nephews, Megan, Kayla, Erin, Shelby, Maggie, Colby, Josh, Shaun, and Michael.
Although Tom is now joined in heaven with his parents and siblings, his love will always remain with his family.
The combined funeral and memorial service for Thomas and late brother Richard will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Grace Orthodox Presbyterian Church, 13 Pennington Street, Middletown DE 19709. The viewing will be from 10-11am the services will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow in the Townsend Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the EMT's, Police troop 9, and Daniel and Hutchison Funeral Home for all of their help and assistance in this delicate time.
