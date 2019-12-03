Sept. 14, 1956 – Nov. 25, 2019
GEORGETOWN - Thomas Herbert Adams ("Tommy"), passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 after a long illness.
Tommy was born on Sept. 14, 1956 and grew up in Gaithersburg, Md. where he graduated from Gaithersburg High School. He enlisted in the United States Air Force shortly after graduation. He was the son of Diane Fulks Adams and the late Jesse Herbert Adams.
He was married for 22 years to his wife, Anita Wolfe Adams. He also leaves behind his sister, Susan D. White and brother-in-law, Steve White; one son, Thomas Irving Adams; three daughters, Sabrina Williams (husband, Byron), Lauri-Ann McHugh (husband, Danny), and Wendy Wheeler (husband, Drew); and five granddaughters, April Adams, Larkin and Holly Williams, Jessica McHugh-Vasquez and Brittney Wurdeman; also, two great-grandsons, Kais Vasquez and Landon Wurdeman.
In his spare time, Tommy loved woodworking, landscaping, football and motorcycling. His most important past-time was meeting and talking to old friends and new. He never met a stranger!
A memorial service will be held for Tommy on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Delaware Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriot's Way, Millsboro, Delaware 19966.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to in Tommy's name, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 3, 2019