Thomas Joseph Nevins, Jr., son of Thomas Joseph Nevins and Ethel Hastings was born in his home on Fayette Street in Conshohocken, Pa. on Dec. 12, 1930 and departed this life Nov. 8, 2019.

On July 5, 1958, Tom was united in holy matrimony to Carolann Emma Monastero. His whole life revolved around his family.

Tom attended Saint Matthew's High School in Conshohocken and afterwards went to work as a tire bagger at Lee Tire & Rubber Company from January 1949 to March 1951 before enlisting in the

Then he attended West Chester State Teachers College (now West Chester University), graduating with a Bachelors of Science in Health Education degree in the spring of 1960. Tom quickly landed a teaching position at Dover Air Force Base High School in the fall of 1960.

Then commenced his coaching career. Tom coached football, both high school and semi-pro; men's and women's basketball; women's volley ball and started the first soccer program south of the C&D Canal at Dover High School in 1975. He coached the soccer team to 3 Conference Championships, which to the family's knowledge has never been matched. He also coached the J.V.basketball team to a 17-2 season, a record which held for decades, only recently being broken.

Tom leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Carolann of Camden; his daughter and son-in-law, Karen Leslie and Kevin Szramiak of Surprise, Ariz.; his son and daughter-in-law, David and Michelle Nevins of Wilmington; and his two grandsons, Joshua Szramiak and Christopher Lee Nevins.

Our hearts are heavy with his loss, but thankful for a full life and the time that we, his family, were given to enjoy his company.

Funeral Service Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, 3 p.m. at Lighthouse Christian Center, 347 Calvary Rd., Milford, DE 19963. Friends may call beginning at 1 p.m.

