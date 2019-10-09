Guest Book View Sign Service Information Moore Funeral Home 12 S. Second Street Denton , MD 21629 (410)-479-2611 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Moore Funeral Home 12 S. Second Street Denton , MD 21629 View Map Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Moore Funeral Home 12 S. Second Street Denton , MD 21629 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Moore Funeral Home 12 S. Second Street Denton , MD 21629 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DENTON - Thomas L. Trice (Biddy) passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.

Born in Seaford on Oct. 17, 1952, Mr. Trice was the son of the late Wilmer Lee Trice and Mildred Steen Trice. He was a 1970 graduate of Colonel Richardson High School.

Mr. Trice was an active member of the Denton Community, having served in many public capacities. He served on the Park and Fair Boards for the 4-H Park near Denton and was a Past President and Life Member of the Denton Volunteer Fire Co. (DVFC) as well as being a Past President of the Denton Little League where he had served as a coach on many age levels. He had also been a member of the MD-DE Auctioneers Association and was a member of the First State Antique Tractor Club. In addition, he was an avid collector of farm toys. However, his greatest joy came from being a husband, father, and grandfather; and he felt his greatest accomplishment was establishing and being the owner and operator of Trice Auctions in Denton starting in 2001.

Mr. Trice is survived by his wife, Sylvia J. Trice of Denton; three sons, Thomas L. Trice (Jessica) of Denton, Bryan J. Trice (Holly) of Denton, and Richard L. Trice (Karen) of Greensboro, Md.; one sister, Diane Kyle of Preston, Md.; and 7 grandchildren, Brooke, Hunter, Brandon, Morgan, Marissa, Addison, and Brett. He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Karin Lyn Trice; a sister, Brenda Trice, and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Richard F. and M. Jean Behlke.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Friday, Oct. 11, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 South Second Street in Denton where friends may call from 5 until 8 on Thursday evening and from 10 until 11 before the service. The interment will be in the Concord Cemetery on Dion Road between Denton and Federalsburg.

The family requests for friends, instead of sending flowers, to donate in Biddy's memory to either the Compass Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617 or to the DVFC, 400 South Fifth Ave., Denton, MD 21629. To offer online condolences and tributes, please visit





