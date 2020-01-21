Thomas L. Wiemers passed away on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 in the home of his daughter surrounded by his family. Tom was born April 10, 1946, the son of the late Julius and Jennie Okruhlik, in San Antonio, Texas.
Tom served almost nine years in the United States Air Force during which he saw two tours in the Vietnam war. Injured in service, he was awarded the purple heart, also receiving the National Defense Service Medal and the Air Force Commendation Medal.
Tom liked to work with his hands and build things, always "tinkering" as he would say. He loved the outdoors and wildlife, especially birds, and for years put bird seed out - especially during the winter - sitting for hours watching them. He spent as much time outside and in nature as he could.
He is survived by his son, Scott; and daughter, Rebecca; and his three grandsons, Tristan, Nick and Ethan.
As Tom donated his body to science, there will not be funeral services or burial at this time. In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree or donate to your favorite local wildlife fund.
Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 21, 2020