GREENWOOD - Thomas Lester Zott "Tommy" passed away on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at Christiana Hospital in Newark.
He was born on July 21, 1943 in Milford, the son of the late George Lester Zott and Alice Elizabeth Cohee Zott.
He graduated from Bridgeville High School with the class of 1962. Later he joined the United States Air Force. After his service, he returned home and worked for (Banking career?) He later worked as an engineer for the Delaware Electric Cooperative and retired in 2000.
He was a member of the Seaford American Legion. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and crabbing. He also was an avid pool player, and enjoyed time with his family and friends.
He is survived by a sister, Nancy Hudson Cannon of Georgetown; his special friend, Lisa Niedzielski of Seaford; friend, George Jefferson of Greenwood; one niece, Gina Faucett of Georgetown; a nephew, Scott Hudson of Cape Coral, Fla.; a step-brother, Glen Griffin of New York; and his faithful dog, Duke.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, George David Zott and Leonard Zott.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Framptom Funeral Home – Fleischauer Chapel in Greenwood. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Bloomery Cemetery in Smithville.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 28467 DuPont Circle, Millsboro, DE 19966.
Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 27, 2019