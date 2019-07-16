Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Nathaniel VanVliet. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HARRINGTON - Thomas Nathaniel VanVliet passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Bay Health Kent General Hospital in Dover.

He was born on Feb. 19, 1974 in Frederick, Md. the son of Michael VanVliet and Twila White VanVliet.

Thomas worked in the towing and recovery business. He enjoyed working in the garage and was a motorcycle enthusiast. He loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Cynthia VanVliet of Harrington; two daughters, Jessica Stone and her husband Michael of Lincoln and Heidi VanVliet of Harrington; three grandchildren, Dawson, Briella and Colton; and five siblings, Christina Hearn, Frank VanVliet, Michael Trice, Buffy Holt and Bambi Holt-Smack.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 6 p.m. at the Framptom Funeral Home – Fleischauer Chapel, 16 West Market Street, Greenwood. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m.

