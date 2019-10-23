DOVER - Thomas P. Walton passed away on Aug. 21, 2019 in the Delaware Hospice Center. He was born Feb. 1, 1946 in Montrose, Pa. to the late Jack and Meta (Harvey) Walton.
Thomas was an Air Force Veteran, serving during Vietnam. He was also a life member of the Walter L. Fox Post 2 American Legion. Thomas served as a member of La Société des Quarante Hommes et Huit Chevaux (The Society of Forty Men and Eight Horses). He worked as a chef for many years and retired from Bay Health in 2014.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Jack L, and Franklin James Walton.
Thomas is survived by his children, Thomas Walton (Stephanie), Tracy McBride (Sean), and Ashley Walton; grandchildren, Ashley Marrs (Travis), Heather McBride, Sean McBride, Jr., Brandon Walton and Orlando Brown, Jr.; great grandchildren James and Jaxon Marrs; and brothers, Ralph and Larry.
Graveside Service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations be made to either the American Legion, Walter L. Fox Post 2, PO Box 298, Dover, DE 19903 or Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
Letters of condolences can be sent via www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 23, 2019