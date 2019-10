Frederica - Thomas Ray "T.R." Price, Jr., passed away peacefully, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in the Delaware Hospice Center, Milford.Tom was born Feb. 19, 1956 in Chestertown, Md. to the late Thomas & Margaret (Powell) Price. He worked most of his life as a handyman, and served proudly in the United States Army . He enjoyed spending time outdoors, and loved doing yardwork. He also enjoyed volunteering when he could. Tom was a member of the American Legion Walter L. Fox Post 2, Dover, DE.Thomas is survived by his wife, Brenda Morneault-Price; his stepsons, J.J. Jones & wife, Angela, of Milton; and Danny Jones, of New Castle; his sisters, Margaret (Carol) Seaholtz, of Frederica and Annie Weidner, of Reading, PA; and his brother, John Edward Price, of Texas.; along with several nieces, nephews, and extended family.Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, where family and friends may view 2 hours before. Entombment with Military Honors will take place on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro at 1:00 p.m.Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com