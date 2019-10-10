Frederica - Thomas Ray "T.R." Price, Jr., passed away peacefully, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in the Delaware Hospice Center, Milford.
Tom was born Feb. 19, 1956 in Chestertown, Md. to the late Thomas & Margaret (Powell) Price. He worked most of his life as a handyman, and served proudly in the United States Army. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, and loved doing yardwork. He also enjoyed volunteering when he could. Tom was a member of the American Legion Walter L. Fox Post 2, Dover, DE.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Brenda Morneault-Price; his stepsons, J.J. Jones & wife, Angela, of Milton; and Danny Jones, of New Castle; his sisters, Margaret (Carol) Seaholtz, of Frederica and Annie Weidner, of Reading, PA; and his brother, John Edward Price, of Texas.; along with several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, where family and friends may view 2 hours before. Entombment with Military Honors will take place on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro at 1:00 p.m.
Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 10, 2019