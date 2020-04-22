Tom Bragg (April 24, 1950 – March 29, 2020), formerly of Greenwood, Delaware, died in Winder, Georgia, due to complications from Parkinsons Disease.
He was born at Johnson Air Force Base, Itazuki, Japan. After graduating from Greenwood High School, he enlisted in the USAF and was stationed in Korea during the Vietnam War. He was a businessman, and owned a fireplace company. Tom was very active in prison ministries for over 25 years, Full Gospel Businessmen, and went on several Mission trips. He served on the Christian retreat, known as "Walk to Emmaus", playing music and as a spiritualist. Ordained as an Evangelist in 2005, Tom recorded two CD albums of Christian music, several that were his own songs.
Tom is survived by his wife, Pam; daughter, Lisa Norris; son, B.J. (Brian) and his wife Angie; his step-sons, Scott Hodge and his wife Debbie, John Hodge; nine grandchildren and five great grand children; sisters, Mary Evans and Ann Southard; brothers, Clyde Bragg and his wife Cheri, William C. "Rick" Bragg and his wife Paula; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, Ceibert C. Bragg and Ruby; and a brother, David.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date due to the Corona virus. In Tom's memory, donations are requested to be sent to , PO Box 758541, Topeka, Kansas 66675, or online to: WWP<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />");
}());
.org" target="_new" rel="nofollow">support.org.
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 22, 2020