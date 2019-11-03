Thor M. Stevenson, formerly of Delmar, passed away peacefully on Oct. 21, 2019 surrounded by his family after having complications with COPD.
After high school Thor enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Upon his return home he worked in the car business. He then moved to Texas and became a commercial fisherman. After moving to Delaware, he continued his management career in the car business. Thor had many hobbies over the years, including buying and selling antiques and rescuing dogs.
Mr. Stevenson was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Frances "Suzi" Stevenson. He is survived by three children: Baron Stevenson and his wife Lisa of Magnolia, Tara Skipper and her husband, Joe, of Collinsville, Ill. and Rana Stevenson of Delmar; six grandchildren: Ryann Schafer and his girlfriend Hannah, Tyler and Brianna Stevenson, Trey and Grace Skipper, and Ava Dahlstom; great grandson Joseph Thor Schafer. Thor is also survived by his "adopted" children, Sarah Sikora and her husband, Bob, of Coatesville, Pa.; Stacy LeCates and her husband, J.R., of Delmar; Dawn Hurst and her husband, Steve, of Elizabethtown, Pa.; and Nikki Dunkelberger and her wife, Judy, of Lancaster, Pa.; and their eight children.
He will be missed by his family and friends who will certainly miss his stoic humor and multitude of stories.
A Celebration of Life will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 on Bowers Beach, Bowers, DE 19946.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Thor's name to Spay and Save, Inc., P.O. Box 122, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444 www.spayandsave.org.
Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 3, 2019