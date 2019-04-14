Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tia A. Tucker. View Sign

SEAFORD - Tia A Tucker passed away on March 7, 2019 in Laurel suddenly.

She was born Sept. 27, 1984 in Milford to Lamont K. Lane and Yvonne Tucker.

Tia went to Milford Elementary School and then attended Seaford and Woodbridge High Schools. She later graduated from James H. Groves in 2005.

She was a loving and well spirited person. Her passion was to take care of others. She loved music and to shop, some would say she was a "shopaholic". Tai loved her family and friends with everything in her.

Tia was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joseph and Carolyn Tucker, and Kenny and Gwen Lane.

Tia is survived by her father, Lamont K. Lane of Houston; her mother, Yvonne Tucker of Seaford; her step father, Frederick W. Cannon of Bridgeville: a son, Timothy C. Santee Jr. of Laurel; a daughter, Jaida White of Lincoln; three sisters, Ashley Tucker of Seaford, Ashley Lane of Felton, and Jessica Beck of Seaford; two brothers, Frederick W. Cannon Jr. and Cedric Cannon both of Rehoboth Beach; two uncles, Joseph Tucker and Reese Tucker both of Seaford; a godmother, Vanessa Holmes of Bridgeville; four nephews, Noah, Colin, Nathan and Ashten; with several cousins and outside step brothers and sisters; and her boyfriend, Kennth Beck.

Memorial service will be held 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Fleischauer Funeral Home, 16 West Market St., Greenwood, DE 19950.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family to help them financially.





