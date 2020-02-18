Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tiffany Marie Montgomery. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Tiffany Marie Montgomery was born on Sept. 4, 1985, in Baltimore, Md. She departed this life on Feb. 10, 2020 in Dover.

Tiffany loved animals and had a dream of being a vet tech. She loved to draw and paint and especially loved reading books. She loved to have her nails done, changing her hair color and styling.

Tiffany was a very beautiful young woman with a smile that would light up a room.

She is survived by her mother, Marsha Thompson Decker; and her father, Michael (Mickey) Montgomery.

Tiffany is also survived by her children, Cory, Lily, Cody, and Sylius. She is survived by Marlene, mother of Justin. She is also survived by the family dog, Lucy, who we call sissy.

She also has step brothers and sisters, Erin, Erik, Evan and Emily Decker; and a step father, Rick. On her fathers side she is survived by her Uncle Tommy and Sofia, Uncle Jimmy, Aunt Anna Marie, Aunt Betty, Aunt Janey and Brett.

On her mothers side, she is survived by her Uncle Billy, Uncle Marty and Linda and her Aunt Jeannie. She also has numerous cousins and friends.

Friends and family may call at Traders Funeral Home on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at 12 Lotus Street, Dover, Delaware, 19901, between 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Memorial Service will begin at 12 pm.

Interment will be at Odd Fellows in Camden.





