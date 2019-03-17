CLAYTON - Tighaira Sayles of Clayton went home to be with the Lord suddenly on March 7, 2019.
Ms. Sayles is survived by her mother, Shadena; grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends. Funeral Service Saturday, March 23, 2019, 11 a.m. at Greater Life Christian Church, Camden.
Friends may call at church beginning at 10 a.m. Share a memory at www.pippinfuneralhome.com
