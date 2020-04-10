BRIDGEVILLE - Mother Tillie Faulk passed on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Delaware Hospice in Milford.
A Service of Victory is scheduled for 11 a.m., Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Refuge Temple in Seaford. This service is private. Friends may call 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the church. We ask friends view and leave the premises immediate to remain compliant with the Governors orders.
Interment will take place at Union Cemetery in Georgetown following the service.
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 10, 2020