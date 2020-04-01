REHOBOTH - Timothy D. Wisk passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 21, 2020.

Mr. Wisk was born in Dover to the late Edward and Florence (Evanek) Wisk Sr. He graduated from Sussex Central High School in 1977, was a member of the band that were National Champs, where he played alto sax. After high school he attended the University of Delaware in Newark. Timothy worked for Hungree's in the area and was the store manager of the Milton location, The Magic Wok in Wilmington, and more recently the Tall Pines Campground where he worked in maintenance and security.

Timothy is survived by his husband of 39 years, Robert MacGuinness; and brothers, Edward Wisk Jr., and Glenn Wisk.

Burial services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in Tim's memory can be made to: Camp Rehoboth, 37 Baltimore Ave., Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971.

Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Georgetown, DE.



