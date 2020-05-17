Tim passed May 3, 2020 from complications due to the COVID-19 virus.
Born May 12, 1937 in Ocean View, Del. to Wilson J. and Hazel A. Murray, he graduated from Lord Baltimore High School before serving in the National Guard. Tim had a long career with the telephone company, retiring from Verizon after over 40 years of service with several meritorious service awards. He was also a retired Public Safety Officer from the Magnolia Fire Company, Station 55 and an active member of the Kent County Amateur Radio Club for many years.
Tim was a talented craftsman, building much of his familyâ€™s home of 47 years in Magnolia. While in retirement he was a substitute teacher in the Dover School District and Polytech High School. Tim was a problem solver and his willingness to help a neighbor in need, his ability to â€œfix almost anythingâ€�, and the joy he found tinkering in his garage or workshop will be fondly remembered. Weâ€™re thankful that heâ€™s been granted a new body in heaven, free of the aches and pains that most recently hindered his life here on earth.
Tim will be deeply missed by his family, being survived by his wife of 60 years, Claire; his son, Kevin E. Murray and his wife Reece of Hamilton, Va., their daughter, Emily of Kansas and son, Adam of Virginia; his daughter, Anne-Marie McCorkell and her husband Michael of Sykesville, Md., their daughters Casey of Texas and Kerri of Maryland; his brother, W. James Murray Jr. and his wife Gale of Millsboro, their daughter Wendy Mackert and her husband Larry and their daughter Addyson James of Millsboro.
Interment will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Dagsboro, Delaware where we will gather to celebrate Timâ€™s life.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Magnolia Fire Company, (www.magnolia55.com).
Condolences may be sent via Pippin Funeral Home of Wyoming, Del. (www.pippinfuneralhome.com).
Born May 12, 1937 in Ocean View, Del. to Wilson J. and Hazel A. Murray, he graduated from Lord Baltimore High School before serving in the National Guard. Tim had a long career with the telephone company, retiring from Verizon after over 40 years of service with several meritorious service awards. He was also a retired Public Safety Officer from the Magnolia Fire Company, Station 55 and an active member of the Kent County Amateur Radio Club for many years.
Tim was a talented craftsman, building much of his familyâ€™s home of 47 years in Magnolia. While in retirement he was a substitute teacher in the Dover School District and Polytech High School. Tim was a problem solver and his willingness to help a neighbor in need, his ability to â€œfix almost anythingâ€�, and the joy he found tinkering in his garage or workshop will be fondly remembered. Weâ€™re thankful that heâ€™s been granted a new body in heaven, free of the aches and pains that most recently hindered his life here on earth.
Tim will be deeply missed by his family, being survived by his wife of 60 years, Claire; his son, Kevin E. Murray and his wife Reece of Hamilton, Va., their daughter, Emily of Kansas and son, Adam of Virginia; his daughter, Anne-Marie McCorkell and her husband Michael of Sykesville, Md., their daughters Casey of Texas and Kerri of Maryland; his brother, W. James Murray Jr. and his wife Gale of Millsboro, their daughter Wendy Mackert and her husband Larry and their daughter Addyson James of Millsboro.
Interment will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Dagsboro, Delaware where we will gather to celebrate Timâ€™s life.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Magnolia Fire Company, (www.magnolia55.com).
Condolences may be sent via Pippin Funeral Home of Wyoming, Del. (www.pippinfuneralhome.com).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on May 17, 2020.