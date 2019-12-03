DOVER - Timothy Walter Lewis died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in his home.
Tim was born Aug. 7, 1949 in Champaign, Ill. to Rita Ann Pendergast Lewis and the late Elmer Dwight Lewis. His family moved to Dover in 1960.
He joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea during the Vietnam War, and Iraq wars. After serving in both active duty and the reserves for 30 years he retired in 2010 as a Chief Warrant Officer 4. He became an electrical and mechanical supervisor for Proctor and Gamble and then Valero Co., was called back to active duty and upon his return was the supervisor of maintenance at Billeting on Dover Air Force Base. Tim was also a seasonal employee of the Delaware State Dept. of Elections. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and working on them for himself and friends, and was an avid Phillies, Eagles and NASCAR fan. He was a member of the Walter L. Fox American Legion Post #2 in Dover, ABATE of Delaware, Warrant Officers Assoc.
Tim was preceded in death by; his father, Elmer D. Lewis and, a sister, Mary Teresa Lewis (Teresa Tilton) and a stepson Brian Everett.
He is survived by; his daughters, Britani Johnson (Daniel) of Coward, S.C., Chelse Lewis of Dover; his mother, Rita Lewis of Dover; brother, Chuck Lewis (Debbie) of Lincoln, Neb.; sisters, Roni Lynch (Will) of Jacksonville, Fla. and Angela Trenholm (Joe) of Frederica. Also surviving are; three grandchildren, Urijah Fosmire, Dominic Johnson and Dylan Everett; and numerous nieces and nephews. Tim also leaves behind his best friend, Gary Hildebrand.
Funeral services will be held 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the Torbert Funeral Chapel, 1145 E. Lebanon Rd., Dover, DE 19904, where friends may call from 3 p.m. until service time. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or the of Delaware, 200 Continental Dr., Suite 101, Newark, DE 19713.
Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 3, 2019