SMYRNA - Tinita Leggett (Tribbett) passed away 2/24/2019 in Philadelphia, Pa.
She is survived by her husband, children, father, siblings, extended family and friends.
Viewing Monday from 2 pm until service 3 pm at Pippin Funeral Home, Wyoming.
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 2, 2019
