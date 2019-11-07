BALTIMORE - Todd E. Messick passed away peacefully in his sleep into the loving arms of his savior Jesus Christ on Nov. 4, 2019. He was born in Milford on July 4, 1964 to James E. Messick, Jr. and Ann King Messick.
Todd was a member of Bethesda United Methodist Church. He was a 1982 graduate of Sussex Central High School. Todd served his country with the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Iowa.
During his younger days growing up in Georgetown, he farmed with Roland Hitchens and James Marvel. He worked as a welder with Kruger Trailers. Later on, he moved to Baltimore and worked as a salesman and licensed realtor. Todd was very artistic and loved to paint and draw. He enjoyed watching TV, especially Jeopardy and following sports, political and Christian broadcasting. Todd enjoyed a good home-cooked meal and going out for Indian cuisine.
In addition to his parents, Todd is survived by his siblings, Elaine Ingram (Barry) of Georgetown and Steven Messick of Wilmington; numerous uncles, aunts, nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market St., Georgetown on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. A time of visitation will begin at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Milton.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Delmarva Adult & Teen Challenge, P.O. Box 1271, Seaford, DE 19973 or online at https://delmarvateenchallenge.org/donate.html
Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 7, 2019