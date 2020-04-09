MILFORD - Todd Matthew Fannin passed away unexpectedly on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020 at his home in Milford while recovering from one of his numerous operations.
Todd was born at Milford Memorial Hospital on Sept. 25, 1974 to Elmer and Mary Ann Fannin. He spent many hours enjoying fishing and water sports with his brothers on Silver Lake in Dover. In 1983 the family moved to Churchville, Md. He graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1992 and continued his education at the University of Baltimore completing a degree in Business Management.
He was preceded in death by his uncle, Joey; uncle, Jimmy; uncle, Junior; uncle, Bill; and his cousin, Lori Ann.
He is survived by his parents; his wife, Jennifer and their children Christopher (14), Victoria (8), his son Kyle (23); his brothers & wives Michael & Tina of Rehoboth and Brent & Shelley of Milford; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers contributions are asked to be sent to: Delaware Adult and Teen Challenge
P.O. Box 1271 Seaford, De 19973
Arrangements by Michael J. Ambruso Funeral Director, Inc., Dover.
Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.ambruso.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 9, 2020